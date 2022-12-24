QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0011

QUASA (QUA) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $84.81 million and approximately $126,026.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014484 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020138 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00227645 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012329 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $122,590.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

