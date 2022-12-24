QUASA Price Down 14% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $85.38 million and $123,486.70 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227609 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012329 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $122,590.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

