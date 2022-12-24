Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 100% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $112,034.60 and $180,975.45 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014306 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041485 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00227636 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00020001 USD and is up 100.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,980.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

