Qtum Price Down 2.7% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Qtum has a total market cap of $208.25 million and $20.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00011842 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.13 or 0.07242457 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,465,480 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

