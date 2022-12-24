Proton Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $21.62 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Proton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $21.62 million and $1.29 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.63 or 0.05277072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00500191 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.25 or 0.29636583 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,962,854,065 coins and its circulating supply is 13,899,768,085 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

