ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 68,300 shares trading hands.

ProtoKinetix Stock Up 7.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

