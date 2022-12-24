ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 622,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,090,827 shares.The stock last traded at $42.97 and had previously closed at $45.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 57,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 113,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

