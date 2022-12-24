Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,272,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $113.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

