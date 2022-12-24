PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.22

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.22 and traded as high as C$22.07. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$21.39, with a volume of 691,160 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.40.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

