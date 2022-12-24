Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAH3. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €50.46 ($53.68) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €54.92 ($58.43) and a fifty-two week high of €97.66 ($103.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.90.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

