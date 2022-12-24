Polymath Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $145.49 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00390041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018083 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15687382 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,491,588.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

