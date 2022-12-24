Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 699 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,981,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

