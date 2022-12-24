Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $173.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day moving average is $144.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

