Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

