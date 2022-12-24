Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $645,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $308.27 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

