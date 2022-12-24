Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,525 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

AMAT stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

