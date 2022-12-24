Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.