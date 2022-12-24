Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $559,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $137.15 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

