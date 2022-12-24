PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.08

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.08 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.05 ($0.19). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

PHSC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,650.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.03.

PHSC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Featured Stories

