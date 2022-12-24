Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $595.87

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 595.87 ($7.24) and traded as high as GBX 617.40 ($7.50). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 609 ($7.40), with a volume of 1,664,314 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.26) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 670 ($8.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.48) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 727.50 ($8.84).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 575.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 595.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phoenix Group

About Phoenix Group

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($125,364.43).

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.