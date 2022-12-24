PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $17.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087,050 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

