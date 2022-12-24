Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Penumbra worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.18.

Insider Activity

Penumbra Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,624 shares of company stock valued at $920,394 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -267.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $290.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

