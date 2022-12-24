Pendal Group Ltd Sells 492,525 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,747,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.57% of Liberty Global worth $42,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Liberty Global by 98.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,978 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Global by 9.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Liberty Global by 7,238.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 681,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after acquiring an additional 672,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 31.1% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,981,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,543,000 after acquiring an additional 469,483 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %

LBTYA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Liberty Global



Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

