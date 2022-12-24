Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 47,600 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 1.30% of Perrigo worth $62,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Perrigo by 228.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.