Pendal Group Ltd Has $90.87 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,235 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Progressive worth $90,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Progressive by 80.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.44. 1,277,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,742. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

