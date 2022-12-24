Pendal Group Ltd Has $85.45 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,077 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of L3Harris Technologies worth $85,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.24. The stock had a trading volume of 731,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,285. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

