Pendal Group Ltd Has $79.95 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,313 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.29% of Nasdaq worth $79,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.28. 735,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,502. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

