Pendal Group Ltd Has $75.21 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,815 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.19% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $75,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,326,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

