Pendal Group Ltd Has $73.03 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.56% of Catalent worth $73,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $54,808,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.35. 1,080,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $129.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

