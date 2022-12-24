Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $97,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.97. 328,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,316. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.71. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

