Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,382 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. 10,167,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,889,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

