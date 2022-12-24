Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 739,286 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,855,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,286 shares during the period. Exelon comprises about 1.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.29% of Exelon worth $106,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2 %

Exelon stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

