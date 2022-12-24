Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,653,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610,918. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

