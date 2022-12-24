Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.22-$4.30 EPS.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 48.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 65.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

