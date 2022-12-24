Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 3.4 %

PAYX stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

