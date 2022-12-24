Park Group (LON:PKG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.00

Park Group plc (LON:PKG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.96). Park Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.96), with a volume of 9,097 shares traded.
Park Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.
About Park Group
Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Park Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.