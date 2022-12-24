Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

CAT stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.87. 1,960,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,767. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $241.91. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

