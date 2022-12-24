Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,644.38 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $56,644.38 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,797.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00391627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00853122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00606883 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00265710 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,211,835 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.