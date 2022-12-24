Osmosis (OSMO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.13 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $364.66 million and $7.13 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00004399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars.

