Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.31.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

OSK stock opened at C$3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.14. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Insider Activity

About Osisko Mining

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$790,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,719.40. In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$790,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,719.40. Also, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$190,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,478 shares in the company, valued at C$215,424.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,949.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

See Also

