Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.31.
Osisko Mining Price Performance
OSK stock opened at C$3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.14. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.83.
Insider Activity
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.