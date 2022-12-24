Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

