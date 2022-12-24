Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
