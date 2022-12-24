OriginTrail Market Capitalization Tops $65.19 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $65.19 million and $1.36 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

