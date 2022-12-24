Orchid Trading 2% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $50.37 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014291 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041470 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00227602 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07221085 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,177,142.58 traded over the last 24 hours."

