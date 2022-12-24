Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.62 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Orchid has a market cap of $49.62 million and $1.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014197 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042146 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00228026 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

