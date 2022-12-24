Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.41

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.41 and traded as low as $10.80. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 552,948 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.
Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
