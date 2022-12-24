Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $140.57 million and $7.08 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.84 or 0.07241457 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00031001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001597 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

