ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,748,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

