Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of ONTX opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.