Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

NYSE:OMC opened at $80.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

