OMG Network Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $143.68 million and $12.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021804 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

